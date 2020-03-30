|
Delma Tingle
Salisbury - Delma Jane Hillman Tingle, 92, of Salisbury, passed away March 29, 2020. Born on January 15, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Ernest Kersey Hillman and Blanche Thomas Hillman.
She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Delma worked for her late father in his drug store business known as Ern's Cut Rate until he sold the business in 1968. While being a homemaker, she occasionally did private sitting for several years. She loved reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann Scott Lappin of Quantico, MD and Leslie Waggoner and her husband Ford of Salisbury, MD; four grandchildren, Joseph Lappin and his wife Sia, Lauren L. Kirby, Erin Lee and her husband Steve, and Kyle Waggoner and his wife Kara; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law John Murrell Sr. and James Tamosaitis, all of Salisbury; several nieces and nephews; good friends Lee and Jared Watson.
In addition to her parents, Delma was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Howard Samuel Tingle; son-in-law, Joseph Lappin; two sisters, Diane Hillman Murrell and Donna Kay Tamosaitis.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, the family will be having a private service at Wicomico Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peter Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Christian Shelter, 334 Barclay St, Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020