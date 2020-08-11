1/1
Delores B. Cole
Delores B. Cole

Salisbury - Delores Beatrice Ruffin Cole, 91 of Salisbury, MD departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility (Genesis), Salisbury, MD.

She was born on March 4, 1929, to the late John Levi Ruffin and Beatrice Bryant Ruffin in Portsmouth.

While residing in Fruitland, MD. Delores served and was a member of the Faithful Few at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church. After moving to Salisbury Delores joined Mt. Enoch Holy Church in Salisbury with Elder Glen T. Robinson as Pastor.

Delores was educated in the public schools in Portsmouth, VA She was joined in matrimony to the late Willie L. Cole who passed in 1980 in his home town of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Jobs came in many forms. She tutored one on one at the Library. Delores loved Volunteering at Deer's Head Hospital. She worked at the Sewing Factory in Salisbury, MD. Later working at Holly Center, MAC, Inc., and worked in the Senior Aides Program at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury. Her special qualities of unselfish strength and determination and caring for others as a certified nursing assistant will be remembered by her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory; a nephew, Josephus (Calynda) Washington of Portsmouth, VA; a grandson Roy Copeland, Portsmouth, VA; a god-son, Dennis Coles of Wilmington, DE; two dear and devoted friends; Brenda Bounds, Delmar, MD and Kelsie Mattox, Hebron, MD

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Beatrice Copeland and a brother, Louis Ruffin.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Aug.14, 2020 at 12noon with a viewing two hours prior to service at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
