Deloris Plaskon
Crisfield - Deloris Plaskon, 85, passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, MD. Born June 12, 1933 in DePauw, IN, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Oreal Noel.
Deloris married Harry Gregory Plaskon on July 21, 1950. She was a loving and devoted wife for their 56 years of marriage until his death in 2007.
She mostly loved spending time with her family, some of her favorite memories were when all of her six children and their families could be together. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much pride and joy. She was an avid bridge player and had many wonderful times playing with a great group of ladies who were her very dear friends.
She is survived by her 6 children; Stephann G. Plaskon of Shelbyville, KY, Ralph R. Plaskon (Diane) of Salisbury, MD, Donna L. LaBounty of Salisbury, MD, Roger D. Plaskon (Rita) of Parsonsburg, MD, Tina M. Getzey (Michael) of Salisbury, MD, and Teresa A. Beach of Crisfield, MD. As well as 13 grandchildren; Stephanie, Gregory, Richard, Jason, Daniel, Raymond, Annie, Roger, Randy, Cristina, Shannon, Reed, Ariann; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Darrell Noel and sister Lorraine Tyrpak.
There will be a time of visitation with family on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart, National or Women Supporting Women in honor of Deloris being a 23-year breast cancer survivor.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2019