Dennis Alfred Caton
St. Petersburg, FL - Dennis (Denny) Alfred Caton, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL, after a long illness. Born July 15, 1952, raised in Crisfield, MD, Dennis was the son of Ernest W. Caton, Sr. (Ernie) and Deen Caton Kislowski.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Miriam Rebecca (Becky) Caton, St. Petersburg, FL ; two sons Shaun Hammond (Jaime)of Salisbury, MD and Brandon Caton (Megan) of Salisbury, MD; two grandchildren; one brother Ernest W. Caton Jr. (Bill) and family and his first wife Barbara Horner.
Dennis was preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister Constance Faith Caton and his brother Robert Charles Caton.
Remembrances will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019