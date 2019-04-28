Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Caton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Alfred Caton


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Alfred Caton Obituary
Dennis Alfred Caton

St. Petersburg, FL - Dennis (Denny) Alfred Caton, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL, after a long illness. Born July 15, 1952, raised in Crisfield, MD, Dennis was the son of Ernest W. Caton, Sr. (Ernie) and Deen Caton Kislowski.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Miriam Rebecca (Becky) Caton, St. Petersburg, FL ; two sons Shaun Hammond (Jaime)of Salisbury, MD and Brandon Caton (Megan) of Salisbury, MD; two grandchildren; one brother Ernest W. Caton Jr. (Bill) and family and his first wife Barbara Horner.

Dennis was preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister Constance Faith Caton and his brother Robert Charles Caton.

Remembrances will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.