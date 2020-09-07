1/
Dennis D. White
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis D. White

Delmar - Dennis D. White, age 50, of Delmar died Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Charles E. and Betty J. (Evans) White.

Dennis had been in the collision repair industry as a painter for many years. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Dennis was a graduate of Parkside High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.

He is survived by three brothers, Eddie White of Pittsville; R. David White of Willards and Kevin White of Berlin; a sister, Peggy Gaskill of Powellville and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lewis Cemetery in Willards.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lewis Cemetery, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lewis Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 7, 2020
To The Family Member's, No word's can ease your sorrow, may it somehow help to know other's care and share in your sadness at this very emotional time. Dennis will be missed by all who knew him, he had many friend's when he was going to school and even after he graduated from school as well. Word's can't tell the shock many people feel with the news of Dennis passing. With deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence's to you all!
Sharon Phillips-Taylor
Friend
September 7, 2020
We all had so much fun in high school. Praying that your family finds peace during this time.
Brenda Kelly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved