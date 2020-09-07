Dennis D. White
Delmar - Dennis D. White, age 50, of Delmar died Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Charles E. and Betty J. (Evans) White.
Dennis had been in the collision repair industry as a painter for many years. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Dennis was a graduate of Parkside High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.
He is survived by three brothers, Eddie White of Pittsville; R. David White of Willards and Kevin White of Berlin; a sister, Peggy Gaskill of Powellville and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lewis Cemetery in Willards.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lewis Cemetery, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
