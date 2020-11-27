Dennis E. Vaughn, Sr.Delmar, MD - Dennis E. Vaughn Sr., 80, Delmar, MD, Passed away on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 peacefully at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.Born on May 8th, 1940 in York, PA. Dennis was a very loved man that enjoyed telling stories about his loved ones, camping and dancing on the weekends and embodied his earned title of Retired Navy Chief.Dennis is survived by his two brothers Gerry and Eddie Vaughn; his son, Dennis Vaughn Jr and wife, Monica; Step-Daughter Ann Brady, Step-Son Dane Crowl and wife, Tammy; Grandson Justin Crowl; Granddaughter Amanda Jo Bridges and husband, Joshua; and his beloved Great Grandchildren Mayven, Tilley and Gaven Bridges.Services will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, in Annville, PA.Condolences can be sent to Dennis Vaughn SR's Memorial Facebook Page or 14500 Shaw Rd Stewartstown, PA 17363.Fair Winds and Following Seas to the Best Man we've ever known, We have the watch!