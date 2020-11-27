1/1
Dennis E. Vaughn Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis E. Vaughn, Sr.

Delmar, MD - Dennis E. Vaughn Sr., 80, Delmar, MD, Passed away on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 peacefully at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

Born on May 8th, 1940 in York, PA. Dennis was a very loved man that enjoyed telling stories about his loved ones, camping and dancing on the weekends and embodied his earned title of Retired Navy Chief.

Dennis is survived by his two brothers Gerry and Eddie Vaughn; his son, Dennis Vaughn Jr and wife, Monica; Step-Daughter Ann Brady, Step-Son Dane Crowl and wife, Tammy; Grandson Justin Crowl; Granddaughter Amanda Jo Bridges and husband, Joshua; and his beloved Great Grandchildren Mayven, Tilley and Gaven Bridges.

Services will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, in Annville, PA.

Condolences can be sent to Dennis Vaughn SR's Memorial Facebook Page or 14500 Shaw Rd Stewartstown, PA 17363.

Fair Winds and Following Seas to the Best Man we've ever known, We have the watch!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved