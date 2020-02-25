|
|
Dennis Nooner, Sr.
Glenwood - Dennis Nooner, Sr., age 93, of Glenwood, went to sleep in the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Church with visitation Thursday, 6:00PM-8:00PM, at the church.
Interment will be in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery with military honors by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Church, 709 Adventist Church Road, Bonnerdale, Arkansas 71933.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood with guest registry at www.davis-smith.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020