Services
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Glenwood
209 North 3rd Street
Glenwood, AR 71943
(870) 356-2114
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Nooner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Nooner Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Nooner Sr. Obituary
Dennis Nooner, Sr.

Glenwood - Dennis Nooner, Sr., age 93, of Glenwood, went to sleep in the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Church with visitation Thursday, 6:00PM-8:00PM, at the church.

Interment will be in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery with military honors by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Church, 709 Adventist Church Road, Bonnerdale, Arkansas 71933.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood with guest registry at www.davis-smith.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -