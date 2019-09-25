|
|
Dennis Stedman Austin
Pittsville - Dennis Stedman Austin, 67, of Pittsville, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marion & Joyce Austin.
Dennis was a member of Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed hunting, fishing. He worked for the State of Maryland as a Natural Resource Forest Ranger for 27 years, retiring in 2011.
He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Kathryn Marie Austin; two sons, Benjie (Tabatha) Austin of Lewes and Corey Townsend of Allen; a brother, Rick Austin of Salisbury; a step-mother, Eleanor Austin of Salisbury; two step-daughters, Penny P. (Frank) Thoroughgood and Rhonda J. (Scott) Murray; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Jacob, Elle, Lilly, Tanner, Hannah, & Katelyn; a great-grandson, Asher, born September 24, 2019 and a host of several extended family members including several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved sister, Cindy and nephew, Ricky Austin, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the New Hope Cemetery in Willards. Rev. Danny Travers will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Siloam House of Fellowship, PO Box 82, Fruitland, MD 21826.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019