Derrick Allan Leatherbury
Fruitland - Derrick Allan Leatherbury, 41, of Fruitland, passed away on August 15, 2019. Born February 14, 1978, he was the son of Joyce Donaway.
He adored his daughters and loved spending time with them. Derrick was a huge sports fan and especially liked the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Orioles, and the Michigan Wolverines. Derrick worked in the grocery industry for over twenty years. His friends at work were like family to him.
Derrick is survived by loving partner, Melissa Preston; daughters, Caitlyn and Riley Leatherbury; niece, Marissa Leatherbury; other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Donaway and sister, Katrina Leatherbury.
Service and Memory Sharing will take place Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:30pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:30pm until 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019