Dewey Winfred Boothe
Delmar - Dewey Winfred Boothe, 83, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. His family is at peace knowing he has finally experienced the ultimate healing from Alzheimer's, which he had struggled with for the past few years.
He was born in Newhall, West Virginia, a son of the late Byrd William Boothe and Ruby (Schrader) Boothe.
Dewey grew up in the hills of West Virginia before relocating to Baltimore. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After his return from serving he worked several years for General Motors and the City of Baltimore. Once his family moved to Delmarva he worked hauling feed for Porcine Farms in Delmar, delivered newspapers for the Daily Times, and retired after 20 years of service as a bus driver for the Laurel Senior Center. He was a member of Delmar Lodge Lodge 201, Hope Lodge
5 in Laurel, Tall Cedars, Scottish Rite and Shield and Square. Dewey was an avid NY Yankees fan, NASCAR fan and loved fishing. He will be remembered as a hard-working and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Mr. Boothe's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the nurses and staff of VITAS Healthcare, especially Stacie and Meredith, for helping them with care and comfort throughout this journey. They also truly appreciate the love and support during difficult days from Aunt Pat, Debbie and Leigh.
He is survived by his children, Cliff Boothe, Karen Holston (Danny), Bill Byrd Boothe (Lorraine), Gina Morgan (David) and Jacob Boothe (Sarah); grandsons who Dewey and Pat helped raise, Bradley Culley and David Morgan, Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Woodrow Boothe (Helen) and Roger Boothe; and sisters, Elizabeth "Pat" Morgan, Dorothy Damrod and Delores Harrison. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia A. Boothe; brothers, Charles, Donald, Jessie and Dennis; and a sister, Ollie Riley.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please observe social distancing and masks will be required. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. VITAS Hospice Chaplain Bill Ferris will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to VITAS Healthcare Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.