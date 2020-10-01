Diane F. Haskell
Salisbury - Diane F. Haskell, 78, of Salisbury, passed at home on September 30, 2020 in company of her 3 children. She was born on January 5, 1942 in Springfield, MA to her late parents, Francis Albert Sloboda and Viola Lucy Vigneault.
Diane lived a life of caring for others. As a Registered Nurse, she began her career at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MA and later transitioning to hospitals in Texas and Kentucky. Moving to Salisbury in 1966, she settled down to start her family. Raising and supporting her 3 children was paramount. Diane had an independent spirit with many interests including sewing, quilting, and reading. She was the ultimate homemaker, builder, and master pinochle player.
Diane is survived by her 3 children, Michelle (Terence Chapman) Haskell, Trey (Nicole) Haskell, and Denise (Don) Fulk; grandchildren, Ashten, Neil, John, Eric, Allison, Jake, Wyatt; brother, Robert (Gil Tunnell) Sloboda; and numerous other family, friends, and grand dogs.
A Memorial Service will be held for Diane on Sunday, October 4 at 12:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Interment will take place at a later date in Springfield, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.