Diane Kathleen Congro
Salisbury - Diane Kathleen Congro, 81, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home. Born 1939 in Albertson, Long Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Pepe and Catherine and Ignatius Mutrynowski.

While she was still living on Long Island, Diane worked for the New York Telephone Company. She also began her lifelong commitment to volunteering in her community by working with Cancer Care, Inc. Once her children were in school, she began volunteering in the classroom, in parent/teacher organizations, and in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. When her husband's career moved them to Walpole, New Hampshire, she fostered her love of history and literature by enrolling at Keene State College. After moving to Salisbury in 1982, she became quite active at St. Francis de Sales School, becoming president of the Home and School Association. Along with her husband Patrick, she was a partner in and operated the Oil Spot Express Lube Centers in Salisbury and Seaford, Delaware. However, her greatest joy was her service to her family; she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Aquilina and her husband Louis; and sons Michael, David, and Stephen; grandchildren Caroline Congro and Patrick Aquilina; sisters Elaine Macedonio and Lois Willey and her husband Richard; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Patrick Congro, on June 3, 2015.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice of Salisbury.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.






