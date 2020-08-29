1/1
Diane L. Evans
Diane L. Evans

Delmar - Diane L. Evans, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Pinnacle Rehab and Health Center in Smyrna.

She was the daughter of Chester and Florence (Benson) Evans of Delmar. Her parents and her older brother, Chester Thomas Evans preceded her in death. In her younger years, Diane enjoyed going to Sunday school and church at Melson United Methodist Church with her parents. She loved going to Ocean City, shopping, eating out, and family birthday parties. She participated in activities at the Kent Sussex Institute for several years. Her favorite color was red and she enjoyed playing with her ball.

Diane is survived by several cousins.

The family wishes to thank the Delaware Department of Developmental Disabilities Services and her shared care providers and the Sierra Unit at Pinnacle Rehab and Health Center for her care.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, the graveside service will be private. In memory of Diane, donations may be sent to Melson United Methodist Church, 32705 Melson Road, Delmar, MD 21875.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
