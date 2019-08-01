|
|
Diane Moltedo
Chincoteague Island - M. Diane Moltedo, 71, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on July 23, 2019 at her residence on Chincoteague Island, VA.
She was born in Nassawadox on April 5, 1948 to the late Howard and Rebecca (Birch) Parmer at Nassawadox, VA.
Diane is survived by her loving spouse of 55 years,Dave Moltedo of Chincoteague Island, Va; two sons, Scott Moltedo of Chincoteague Island, VA, Torrey Moltedo and his wife Tina of Wallops Island, VA; daughter, Tammy Heller and her husband Jamie of Vienna, VA; four granddaughters, Marissa Moltedo of Ocean Springs, MS, Taylor Moltedo of Chincoteague Island, VA, Anna Heller of Vienna, VA, Hannah Herring of Hallwood, VA; two grandsons, Ryan Moltedo of Atlantic, VA, Leighton Heller of Vienna, VA; two great-granddaughters, Riley Santiago of Ocean Springs, MS, Eliana Santiago of Ocean Springs, MS; several aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island,, VA with Rev. Maurice Enright, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 4669 South Blvd. Suite#103, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019