1/1
Dr. Diann Cherry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Diann Cherry

Princess Anne - Dr. Diann Cherry, 77, of here, departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Mt. Vernon, she was the daughter of the late Wilton Rhock and Thelma Pinkett Rhock. Her husband, James Cherry, preceded her in death in 2007.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as Chairman of Homecoming. Dr. Cherry was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the Princess Anne Chapter of The Links, Inc., the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and numerous other civic and professional organizations.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), Princess Anne, a Master of Education from Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, and a PhD in Childhood Development from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Cherry retired as a Professor of English at UMES after 30 years of service.

She will be lovingly remembered by: one daughter, Cherie White; three sisters, Bernetta Conway, Glorita Bailey, and Zelda Rhock; two grandchildren, Brianna Smith and Jalen White; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Rhock, and a brother-in-law, John Conway.

Dr. Cherry will lie in repose on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Worship Center Cemetery, Mt. Vernon. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved