Dr. Diann Cherry
Princess Anne - Dr. Diann Cherry, 77, of here, departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Mt. Vernon, she was the daughter of the late Wilton Rhock and Thelma Pinkett Rhock. Her husband, James Cherry, preceded her in death in 2007.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as Chairman of Homecoming. Dr. Cherry was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the Princess Anne Chapter of The Links, Inc., the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and numerous other civic and professional organizations.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), Princess Anne, a Master of Education from Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, and a PhD in Childhood Development from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.
Dr. Cherry retired as a Professor of English at UMES after 30 years of service.
She will be lovingly remembered by: one daughter, Cherie White; three sisters, Bernetta Conway, Glorita Bailey, and Zelda Rhock; two grandchildren, Brianna Smith and Jalen White; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Rhock, and a brother-in-law, John Conway.
Dr. Cherry will lie in repose on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Worship Center Cemetery, Mt. Vernon. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com
to offer condolences to the family.