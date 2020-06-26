Dianne Dickerson

Dianne DickersonOnancock - Dianne B. Dickerson, 68, of Onancock, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia after a brief illness.Born in Melfa, Dianne was the beloved daughter of the late John and Geraldine Allen. She was affectionately known by her family and friends as "D-Baby" and "Gramps" by her grandchildren. On October 18, 1996, she married Hillard Dickerson. She was employed by Perdue Farms in Accomac for twenty-nine years until her retirement in 2015. In 2016, she re-entered the workforce at Walmart, where she worked until her untimely illness.Private graveside services were held at Hall Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.She leaves to cherish fond memories: her loving husband, Hillard Dickerson; five children, Rodney Brown, Rhonda Brown, Rhashedia Brown, Rhasaan Brown, Sr., and Shekianna Corbin; two sisters, Trina McLaughlin, whom she reared as her own, and Carolyn Brown; two brothers, Larry Brown, and Craig Brown; one uncle, Marcell Gray; one aunt, Barbara Starchia; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one nephew, Nikko Brown; her loving dog, Torri; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends,Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.