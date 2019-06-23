|
Dianne Livingstone
Baltimore - Sister Dianne Livingstone, a member of the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart for 42 years, passed away at Stella Maris Hospice in Baltimore County on May 23. 2019.
Sister Dianne was born on October 1, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was raised in Salisbury, Maryland, on the Eastern Shore. She was a proud member of the graduating Class of 1962 of Wicomico High School. Sister Dianne was the oldest daughter of the late William Howard Livingstone and Elizabeth Anne Livingstone. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, and best friend, Nancy Jean Livingstone.
Sister Dianne leaves to carry on her cherished memories by her twin sisters, Mary Buller (Randy) and Anne Taylor(Jeff), as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her Mission Helpers family.
Burial will be private. Donations may be made in Sister's memory and directed to the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Road, Baltimore, MD 21204
Published in The Daily Times on June 23, 2019