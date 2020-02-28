|
Dianne (Christy) Tull
Pocomoke - Dianne (Christy) Tull, age 79, of Pocomoke passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 12, 1941 in Crisfield, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard Wayne Christy and Elva Nelson Christy.
A graduate of Crisfield High School, she worked many years in the medical field employed at McCready Hospital before transitioning to the Worcester County Health Department where she remained until her retirement.
Among her many accomplishments, her greatest by far, was the raising of her four children and two of her grandchildren on her own. She was also a great source of inspiration and assistance with her great granddaughter, Kennedy Sneade.
She always taught her family by way of example. She never forgot to send a card for a birthday or special occasion and she was always there for birthday parties, weddings or family gatherings. She often spoke of the importance of love and giving of yourself.
She is survived by her children, George Michael Tull of Princess Anne, David Lee Tull (Donna) of Crisfield, Jayne Tull of Pocomoke, Christina Ross (David Elliott) of Crisfield and grandchildren David James Tull (Lisa Dean) of Seaford, DE, Christopher Tull & Elizabeth Sneade (David) both from Pocomoke, Rachel Thompson (Mark) from Salisbury, Ryan Ross (Jennifer) of Pocomoke, Christy Cox of Salisbury, Katherine Ross of Crisfield, Logan Tull (Kitaira) of Hampton, VA (currently stationed at Langley Air Force Base), a cousin, Suzzane Smith whom was more like a sister and nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George A Christy and Richard Wayne Christy, II.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020