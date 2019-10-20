|
|
Dixie Faye Beasley
New Church, VA - Dixie Faye Beasley, 80, of New Church, VA passed away on October 18, 2019 in Colonial Heights, VA.
She was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on March 23, 1939 to the late Elton and Mary (Peterson) Merritt.
She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary.
Dixie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Faye Wilgus of Windsor, VA; Son, Barry P. Mapp and his wife Traci of Colonial Heights, VA; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifton R. Beasley, and son-in-law Grover E. "Drizzle" Wilgus Jr.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA with Rev. Maurice Enright, officiating.
Burial will take place in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA.
Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019