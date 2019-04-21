|
Dixie Louise Ford Bounds
Alexandria, VA - Dixie Bounds passed from this earth on April 8, 2019 at her home in Alexandria, Virginia surrounded by her family. She was born in Crisfield, Maryland in 1922, was the daughter of the late Effie Katherine Ford and John Otis Ford, Sr., and she was the oldest of seven children in the family. Loved ones who preceded Mrs. Bounds included her husband, Harvey Wonnell Bounds Sr., her son Harvey Wonnell Bounds Jr., her sisters Ann Malamud, Primrose Darnell, Sallie Fowler, Katherine Bilis-Bastos and her brothers John Otis Ford Jr. and Sherman Ford.
Mrs. Bounds was a graduate of Crisfield High School, a graduate of Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing and she was a registered nurse. She attended both Salisbury University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Maryland where she studied art.
She is survived by one son, David Wingate Bounds of Laughlin, Nevada, one daughter, Dr. Dixie Louise Porter of Alexandria, Virginia, one granddaughter Louise Bridgette Bounds of Baltimore, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bounds liked people, flowers, books, antiques, and cooking. She did private duty nursing in Baltimore and she loved working with children in pediatric nursing. She was also a girl scout leader, Sunday school teacher and an antiques dealer. She had an amazing gift of patience and good humor and her family will miss her greatly.
Two memorial services will be held including one on May 11, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church at 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, MD with a gathering at 10am and service at 11am. On May 18, 2019 a memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church at 8412 Richmond Avenue, Alexandria, VA at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Bethany UMC or Wesley UMC in memory of Dixie Bounds.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019