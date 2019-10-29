|
Dolly DeBoodt
Onancock - Dolly Fizer DeBoodt, 91, wife of the late Julius A. DeBoodt and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living, formerly Hermitage on the Eastern Shore, in Onancock. A native of Lenoir, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jay C. Setzer and the late Mary Setzer. She was a retired insurance agent and a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by five children, Sandra Parks of Painter, VA, Sheilla Taylor of Exmore, VA, Dr. J.W.Wilson of Belle Haven, VA, Kathryn Woodall of Spout Spring, VA, and Dr. Jennifer DeBoodt of Orlando, FL; a loving stepson, Kenneth Fizer, Jr. of Dyke, VA; a brother, Donald Setzer; two sisters, Jadean Galloway and Brenda Collier; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, James Setzer.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Rick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019