Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly DeBoodt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly DeBoodt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolly DeBoodt Obituary
Dolly DeBoodt

Onancock - Dolly Fizer DeBoodt, 91, wife of the late Julius A. DeBoodt and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living, formerly Hermitage on the Eastern Shore, in Onancock. A native of Lenoir, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jay C. Setzer and the late Mary Setzer. She was a retired insurance agent and a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by five children, Sandra Parks of Painter, VA, Sheilla Taylor of Exmore, VA, Dr. J.W.Wilson of Belle Haven, VA, Kathryn Woodall of Spout Spring, VA, and Dr. Jennifer DeBoodt of Orlando, FL; a loving stepson, Kenneth Fizer, Jr. of Dyke, VA; a brother, Donald Setzer; two sisters, Jadean Galloway and Brenda Collier; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, James Setzer.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Rick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
Download Now