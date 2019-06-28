|
|
Dolores Allean Collins-Gordon
Phoenix, AZ - Dolores Allean Collins-Gordon, 89, the matriarch of the Collins family, passed away on June 14, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Pocomoke City, MD on July 25, 1930, Dolores spent her teens in Philadelphia, PA, later moving to Phoenix, AZ where, in 1978, she married Robert Bert Gordon who preceded her in death on January 6, 2018. A bold advocate for education, Dolores was among a cohort of African American students who integrated Drexel University's evening school (Philadelphia) while employed as a procurement officer for the federal government. After moving to Phoenix, Dolores would complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication at Arizona State University with honors and join First Institutional Baptist Church, a worship center she attended regularly before her health failed. She is survived by several cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 am at New Macedonia Baptist Church; 701 6th St.; Pocomoke City, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on June 28, 2019