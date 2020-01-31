|
Dolores C. Kenny
Berlin - Dolores "Dee" Cavanaugh Kenny, 88, entered her eternal life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 with her sons Steve and Guy snuggled on both sides of her. Born on September 16, 1931 in the Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, she was one of three daughters (Clare, Dolores, Jacqueline) born to the late Thomas and Clare Cavanaugh.
Dolores graduated Downingtown High School in Pennsylvania in 1949. Dolores began her service to the community in 1952 when she graduated from the Chester County Hospital School of Nursing where she worked in the Emergency Department as a Registered Nurse and became Charge Nurse of the Department. Dolores was then offered a job with the Pennsylvania Department of Health where she continued to focus on the health and wellbeing of others.
Married in 1953 to Thomas Joseph Kenny of Newfoundland, Canada, Dolores and Thomas moved to Exton, PA where they birthed their first son Thomas Joseph, Jr. in 1955 followed by Stephan Michael in 1968. Shortly after the passing of her husband in 1991, Dolores moved to Ocean City, Maryland where she was an active part of her community.
Dolores was a member of St. Lukes, St. Andrew's and St. John Neumann Catholic Church and was founding treasurer of The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Dolores was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Ocean City. Dolores continued working with her son, Stephan Kenny, in Ocean City.
Dee was an avid sports fan and a ferocious reader. She especially enjoyed March Madness, watching every college basketball game and often correctly predicted who would win the bracket. Her love for basketball started in high school where she was the high school sports editor for the newspaper. She went on to write for the Downingtown Archive and West Chester Daily Local News.
Dolores loved the Baltimore Ravens and you could find her dressed in glistening purple jewelry and clothing anytime the Ravens were playing! Dolores loved animals, especially dogs, and most recently her grand-dog Cole-Haan, a Black English Lab.
In 2017 Dolores' health began to decline requiring 24-hour care while residing at the Berlin Nursing Home. Dolores showed so many what it meant to care for others. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Dolores was elected President of the Resident Council at the Berlin Nursing Home in 2018 and re-elected in 2019. If you saw Dolores in the hallways of the nursing home as she carried around a journal, planning events for her fellow residents, you would have thought she was the Administrator of the facility! Each year she found joy in organizing Christmas gifts for each resident and always wanted a few extra gifts for those who may become residents after Christmas. She was a constant reminder to cherish even the smallest of moments with those we love. Dolores' friends, family, nurses, and support staff strived to emulate Dolores' compassion and care for others. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Dolores. Always be kind to one another, be a true friend, find purpose in your situation, and she taught us that you can never have too much jewelry.
Dolores is survived by her beloved sons, Stephan Michael Kenny and his fiancé Guy Paul of Ocean City, MD, Thomas Joseph Kenny, Jr. and his wife Reneé of Downingtown, PA, one grandson Thomas Joseph Kenny, III, and two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Jade Kenny. In addition to her parents and sisters, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Kenny in 1991.
Dolores' sons, Steve and Guy, would like to give a special thank you to the immediate nursing care staff and the activities department at the Berlin Nursing Home. Dee received wonderful care during her stay, especially when she made the decision to transition from active care to comfort care.
A service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00pm at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service. A private interment will follow.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020