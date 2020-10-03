Dolores May White



Pocomoke City - Dolores May White of Pocomoke City, Maryland was born on May 30th, 1959. Known to all as "Dee," she was a beloved mother, wife, sister, mom-mom and friend. She worked at Eastern Correctional Institution for 25 years before retiring in 2013. In years past she volunteered as a soccer and baseball coach, a cub scout den leader, and was the Maryland state youth soccer registrar. Her hobbies and passions included fishing, photography, kayaking, shopping, traveling, exploring nature and local history, and relaxing at the beach.



After 3 years of fighting Stage IV Lung Cancer with nothing but positivity and a smile on her face her battle came to an end peacefully as she was surrounded by family and friends on September 29th, 2020. Dolores is survived by her two sons Andrew and Sean White, her two sisters Cathy Twilley and Marie Drew, her two brothers Clyde Payne Jr. and Jody Payne, her grandchildren Marcella Brink, Isabelle White, and Abell Powell, her daughters-in-law Kristen and Holly White, and her partner John Brinton.



Dolores was proceeded in death by her parents Clyde Payne Sr. and Marie Pasquith, her niece Bonnie Bell, and her husband Percy LeRoy White. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in the near future with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send pictures, cards, and/or stories to her sons at 172 Northslope II Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302.









