Donald Allebach
Snow Hill - Donald Lee Allebach, age 76, died at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born on November 26, 1943 in Camden, New Jersey, he later lived in Ocean City and then Snow Hill with his daughter and son-in-law where he was cared for in his later years.
In Donald's younger years, he worked at Solo Cup and Zaffere's Bakery in Federalsburg where he met his wife, Edna. He was a projectionist for multiple movie theaters on the eastern shore including Drive-In theaters which was his favorite including Delmar Drive-In, where he started the renovation project in 1995 but for multiple reasons was unable to finish, Fox theaters, Federal Theater just to name a few. Donald loved watching movies and loved listening to music his favorite singer and song writer was Hank Williams Sr., he also enjoyed gospel music. In his later years due to his disease you would find him sitting in his recliner either watching one of his movies or with his headphones in singing along with one of Hank's songs or a gospel tune. Donald loved Ocean City and the hotel business where he worked for Seascape, Tideland Caribbean, and Dunes Manor, his last place of employment before he became ill, you would often hear him talk about these things.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Malon and Mary Allebach; his wife, Edna L. Allebach and some of his siblings.
He is survived by his children, Cindy M. Allebach and her spouse John M. Lehocky and Daniel L. Allebach; a grandson, Jonathan M. Lehocky; a great-granddaughter, Alaisha Rae-Lynn Lehocky as well as other family members.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811.
