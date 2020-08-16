1/
Donald Dale Kurtz
Donald Dale Kurtz

Pocomoke - Donald Dale Kurtz, 77, of Pocomoke, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home. Born in Crisfield, MD, he was the son of the late John M. Kurtz and Genevieve S. (Horst) Kurtz.

He dedicated his life to Christian charity, serving in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. He responded to civil wars, earthquakes, famines, droughts, and floods, and to the needs of the poverty stricken, including housing for low-income families. He fed the hungry, clothed the unclothed, housed the homeless and the poor, delivered medical supplies and channeled support personnel to the desperately sick and injured, aided victims of conflicts, and organized community development programs. He served with various organizations including Mennonite Central Committee, Church World Service, Save the Children, and the United Nations.

He met and married the love of his life, Marie Nicole (Dantier) on one of those assignments. Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was raising two strong and talented daughters, Amanda Kurtz-Tuck (married to Justin Tuck, and with a daughter, Celeste) and Hannah Kurtz.

Donald's body has been donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry in order to continue his legacy of contributing to the good of humankind. They can be reached at 1-800-300-5433.

The family is planning a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Mennonite Disaster Service. Please visit https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/ to donate.




Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
