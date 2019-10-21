|
|
Donald Dennis
On October 16, 2019, Donald Dennis, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy "Tinker" Maisel Dennis and the late Sophia J. Dennis (nee Feehley). In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, JoAnn Dennis Geier (Mark), sons Donald Richard Dennis, Kenneth Dennis Sr. (Dawn), the late Brian Dennis Sr., and William Maisel (Kathleen). Also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Holy Spirit, 10001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842 or Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Road, Berlin, MD 21811.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM, beginning with family visitation at 10:30 AM, at Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, 10001 Coastal Highway (100th St. at Coastal Highway), Ocean City, MD 21842. Interment private.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, P.A., 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019