Donald "Don" E. Beach
Hebron - Donald "Don" E. Beach, Sr., 80, of Hebron passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born September 28, 1939 he was the son of the late James Gordy and Florence Collins Beach.
Don worked with his father at Beach's Garage and later retired as a Rural Route Carrier. He was a 60 year life-time member of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Melvin Jones recipient during his membership in the Hebron Lions Club.
He is survived by four sons, Michael Smullen, David Beach and his wife Valarie, Doug Beach, and Dean Beach and his wife Karen; twelve grandchildren, Courtney Delany and her husband Jason, Caitlin Walter and her husband Brian, Hannah Bailey Smullen, Danny Beach and his girlfriend Megan Thompson, Aaron Beach and his wife Jessie, Ashleigh Searcey, Leah Beach, Charlie Beach, Tiffany McKee, Erik Beach and his fiancé Miranda Dickerson, Brittany Banks and her husband Jeremy, and Allie Beach; ten great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Mason, Cash, Ryder, Penelope, Abby, Ellie, Kyleigh, Caden, and Silas; sister, Anne Beach Walls; sisters-in-laws, Penny Bowden, Nancy Pletcher, and Maggie Weidler; brother-in-laws, Ray and Jay Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Glenda B. Beach in 2019; a son, Donald Beach, Jr.; and a brother, Jim Beach.
A Fireman's Funeral will be held Saturday at 10am at the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, 200 S. Main St. in Hebron. Ellen Lowe will officiate. Interment in Springhill Memory Gardens will be private. A walk through visitation will be held Friday from 6pm-8pm at the firehouse. Due to COVID restrictions please observe social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Don to the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 300, Hebron, MD 21830.
