Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
To be announced at a later date
Donald Edward Walter Obituary
Donald Edward Walter

Rehoboth Beach - Donald Edward Walter was born November 27, 1968 in Baltimore, MD and was the only child of Donald Emrich and Diane Kay Walter. As a youth, he was active in the Wicomico County Recreational Softball League. Mr. Walter was an alumni of Mardela Middle & High School where he was a member of both the Junior and Senior High School Bands. During his senior year, he was the recipient of the Soroptimist Club Outstanding Student Achievement Award. He was introduced to the culinary arts while attending Wicomico County's Vocational Training Center. Mr. Walter utilized those culinary skills first at English Family Restaurants; then on to Peninsula Regional Medical Center; Ocean Club; and finally at The Clarion. His mounting complications from diabetes forced him into leaving the career he had fully enjoyed.

Mr. Walter is survived by his mother, Diane Kay Walter of Mardela Springs, MD; his only child Charlie Dean Walter of Rehoboth Beach, DE; four aunts—Catherine Austin, also of Mardela Springs; Charlotte Walter; Roberta Walter; and Joan Walter all of Delaware; several cousins throughout Connecticut; Delaware; Maryland; North Carolina; and Tennessee; and his "family" at The Clarion. He is also survived by special friends Ray, Mary; and Ayva Veenema with whom he had lived for these last few years. Mr. Walter was predeceased by his father.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the located at 1301 York Rd Ste 209, Lutherville, MD 21093 or to a .

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020
