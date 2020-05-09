Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Private
To be announced at a later date
Donald F. Gatton

Donald F. Gatton Obituary
Donald F. Gatton

HEBRON - Donald F. Gatton, 58, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Don was born in Pennsylvania, a son of Donald T. Gatton of Salisbury and the late Patricia A. Gatton. After high school Don joined the U.S. Navy before starting his career in the food service industry. Early on he worked for Sysco Foods and more recently for Walmart. Those that really knew Don knew that he loved music and was an avid KISS fan, a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a lover of video games. His true joy came from spending time with family and friends and taking care of his beloved cats.

He is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Tammy J. Gatton; a son, Paul Schmidt, Jr. and his children, Cole and Mya; a daughter, Amanda Mitchell Gatton and her children, Levi, Liam and Ezra; mother-in-law, Donna Schlatter; sister-in-law, Ida Moore; an uncle and aunt, John and Bobbi Donnick; and best friends, Brenda and Billy Janik. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private due to the current restrictions.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020
