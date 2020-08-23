1/1
Donald Jenkins
Donald Jenkins

Eden - Donald Jenkins, 63, of Eden, passed on August 23, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland and has lived in the Salisbury area for most of his life.

Professionally he was a business owner and entrepreneur in the Delmarva area for over 30 years owning various business ventures. He has been a long-time member of the Allen Methodist Church in Allen, MD. In his free time he liked to go surfing and paddle boarding, spending many winters in Florida with his wife chasing the warm weather and waves. Don was the happiest spending time with his family and finding ways to help people. He maintained his optimism and constant generosity throughout his entire life. Even when he was diagnosed with cancer several years ago he continued to be a beacon of positivity and was always reminding people to be grateful for the good in their lives.

Don is survived by his wife, two children, and other loving family members.

A Visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, August 27 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. The interment will take place in private at Allen Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street Santa Monica, CA 90401.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
