Donald Kenneth Carey
Salisbury - Donald Kenneth Carey of Salisbury passed away on February 11, 2020. He passed peacefully at home. He was 81.
Born in New Jersey on February 9, 1939 Donald was the son of Zenia and Joshua Carey. His step father was William Shipley. He married Mildred Davidson 56 years ago on July 27, 1963. He worked for the Harford and Caroline County Board of Education and St. Francis de Sales Catholic School as a teacher.
Donald is survived by his older and ornery brother, Joshua; his wife, Mildred; three children, Kenneth Mitchell Carey (Jean), Cassandra Collins (Jason), and Kelly Carey (Jean Schrecengost); as well as three grandchildren, Kenneth "Taylor" Carey, Ashley Carey, and Kendall Collins; and a bus load of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Donald's Life will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home, 705 East Main Street in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made in memory of Donald to .
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020