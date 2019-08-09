|
|
Donald L. Bunting, Sr.
Centreville - Donald Lee Bunting, Sr. age 80, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Coastal Hospice in Centreville, MD. Born in Frankford, DE he was the son of the late Franklin and Ethel Ketterman Bunting. He is survived by his wife, Ann Bunting, brother Gerald and his wife Jane, and children, William Bunting and his wife Donna of Tweed, Canada, Sherry Adkins and husband Jeff of Salisbury, Mark Bunting of Newark, MD, Susan Riley of Newark, MD, Donald Bunting, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Georgetown, DE, Kim Bunting of Berlin, and stepson, Louis Witt and his wife Roxanne of Cordova, DE,. There are two grandchildren Ryan Powell and Angelina Bunting, two step grandchildren, Amber and Charlotte Witt, and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Gracelyn and Abel Powell. Also surviving is Grace Waterhouse, mother of his children, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson Jacob Adkins, and a brother David Ray Taylor.
Mr. Bunting served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1959, then joined the Merchant Marines, serving until 1962. He later worked as an electrician for Teco for 25 years. Donald loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He also enjoyed raising vegetables in his yearly garden.
The Buntings would like to thank Tommy Elmer Higgs and his family for making them a special part of their family for the past 31 years. Tommy was Donald's "right arm", and always there when he needed him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 13th at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call from 9:00 until 11:00 AM. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be made to: Compass Regional Hospice Inc., 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2019