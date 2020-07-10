1/1
Donald L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Jones

Parsonsburg - Donald L. Jones, 76, of Parsonsburg, passed on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on April 9, 1944 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Charles E. Jones and the late Mabel Jones.

He attended Millsboro High School and shortly after enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Following his time in the military, Donald began his career in long distance truck driving. He was a driver for many years with Perdue Farms and then later owned and operated his own company, D&J Transfer Inc.

He was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church in Salisbury. In his free time, he enjoyed sports including golf, bowling, softball, and horseback riding. Donald loved fishing and boating and was a member and previous secretary of the US Power Squadron. He enjoyed motorsports including tractor pulling and racing. Donald was also a part of the Sand Dollar Walking Club at the Center of Salisbury.

Donald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Marie Jones; two daughters, Denise (Keith) Coulborne and Diana (John) Dixon; step-daughter, Dawn (the late Jody) Shaheen; grandchildren, Tara Jones, Billy (Amanda) Tingle Jr., Katie Shaheen, Bailey and Sean Dixon; great-grandchildren, Taylor Jones and Dylan Jones-Smith; two sisters, Pat James and June West; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6-8PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10AM at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD 21830.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 31104 Zion Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved