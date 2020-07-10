Donald L. Jones
Parsonsburg - Donald L. Jones, 76, of Parsonsburg, passed on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on April 9, 1944 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Charles E. Jones and the late Mabel Jones.
He attended Millsboro High School and shortly after enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Following his time in the military, Donald began his career in long distance truck driving. He was a driver for many years with Perdue Farms and then later owned and operated his own company, D&J Transfer Inc.
He was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church in Salisbury. In his free time, he enjoyed sports including golf, bowling, softball, and horseback riding. Donald loved fishing and boating and was a member and previous secretary of the US Power Squadron. He enjoyed motorsports including tractor pulling and racing. Donald was also a part of the Sand Dollar Walking Club at the Center of Salisbury.
Donald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Marie Jones; two daughters, Denise (Keith) Coulborne and Diana (John) Dixon; step-daughter, Dawn (the late Jody) Shaheen; grandchildren, Tara Jones, Billy (Amanda) Tingle Jr., Katie Shaheen, Bailey and Sean Dixon; great-grandchildren, Taylor Jones and Dylan Jones-Smith; two sisters, Pat James and June West; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6-8PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10AM at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD 21830.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 31104 Zion Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
