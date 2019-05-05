|
Donald Lee "Tucker" Bowden
Pocomoke City - Donald Lee "Tucker" Bowden, 86, passed away on April 27, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, Salisbury, MD.
During his country/gospel musical career of 71 years, he played steel guitar for such Grand Ole Opry stars as Patsy Cline and George Jones, and enjoyed the acquaintance of many famous country music celebrities of that era. His smooth, deep speaking voice was a perfect match for radio broadcasting and MC events. "Tucker" Bowden, known as "The Old Country Boy" DJ, enjoyed local celebrity status on the Pocomoke radio station where his faithful radio followers (including ECI) frequently sent him letters, calls, and gifts of admiration. Other occupations included sergeant with the Chincoteague, Virginia police department and accomplished musician with the Chinco Rhythm Boys band.
Born on December 16, 1932 in Accomack County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Paul W. Bowden and Roie Elizabeth Birch Bowden of Chincoteague. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Bowden and a daughter, Teresa Bowden.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ethel A. Bowden; a brother, Larry Bowden and a sister, Shirley Scarabough. Also surviving is son, Stephen Bowden and wife Kathy; step children, Linda Mason and Robert Dolby and many grands and great-grands.
There are no Services for Donald L. "Tucker" Bowden but if you are interested in helping with his widow's outstanding expenses please leave a message at (302) 663-0819 and a family member will return your call.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation Services, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 9, 2019