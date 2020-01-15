|
Donald Long
Salisbury - Donald Lee Long, 83, of Salisbury, MD, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Stein Long, his mom, Anna Littleton Long Gordy, and brother, Philip Long.
Don was a graduate of Wicomico High School in 1955 where he excelled in sports, later in life being inducted into the Salisbury Softball Hall of Fame. He retired after 40 years as Vice-President of Salisbury Steel Products, and recently retired from Holloway Funeral Home. Don served his church, Asbury UMC, and many civic organizations, often as an officer. His passions were Asbury UMC's Rainbow Ministry, The Lion's Club, Salvation Army Boy's Club, especially coaching, and he American Cancer Society. He could often be found supporting his daughters and grandchildren at their sporting events, fishing, playing cards, attending horse races, or sitting on his porch smoking his pipe with his dog, Sweet-Pea, in his lap.
Family was everything for Don, especially the love of his life for 56 years, Sue. She was "his woman, his woman, his wife", his everything. He will always be loved by his daughters, Michelle Louk (Steve) of Virginia Beach, VA, Teresa Rutherford of Newport News, VA, and Sheila Cook (Robert) of Salisbury, MD, his grandchildren, Laura Hall, Brian Hall (Melissa), Eric Rutherford (Anne), Evan Rutherford, Kaitlyn Cook, and Kevin Cook, and his great-grandsons, Noah Hall and Ethan Hall. Also survived by his brother, Bruce Long.
A Service of Life and Resurrection will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, Salisbury, MD on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends in the church parlor 1-hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Parsons Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to The Salvation Army, 407 Oak Street, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020