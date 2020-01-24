Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Mears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Mears Obituary
Donald Mears

Delmar - Donald C. Mears, age 80, of Delmar, passed away January 23, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family at PRMC. Born on December 24, 1939 he was the son of the late Leonard and Carmella Mears.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Earline Mears. Donald is survived by his children Ricky Mears, Donnie Mears, and Cindy Mears; grandchildren Christopher, Linsey, Vance, Eric; great-grandchildren Brenden, Camden, Vance III; many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00am until 12:00pm. Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park following the service. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now