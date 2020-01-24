|
|
Donald Mears
Delmar - Donald C. Mears, age 80, of Delmar, passed away January 23, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family at PRMC. Born on December 24, 1939 he was the son of the late Leonard and Carmella Mears.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Earline Mears. Donald is survived by his children Ricky Mears, Donnie Mears, and Cindy Mears; grandchildren Christopher, Linsey, Vance, Eric; great-grandchildren Brenden, Camden, Vance III; many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00am until 12:00pm. Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park following the service. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020