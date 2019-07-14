|
Donald Miles Bradley
Salisbury - Donald Miles Bradley, 90, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Peninsula General Medical Center. He was the son of the late William Severn Bradley and Martha Nagel Bradley and the widower of Lois Ann Culver Bradley who passed away in 2017.
Donald was retired from the Wicomico County Roads Division where he supervised road improvement projects. Before working at the Roads Division, he was a farmer, first growing vegetables that were sold at a road-side stand and later grain crops. After retiring, he went back to his vegetable garden and enjoyed crabbing and fishing on the Nanticoke River.
He is survived by his two sons and their wives: Donald & Marianne Bradley of Salisbury and Louis & Diane Bradley of West Palm Beach; two grandchildren: Emily Johnson (Zach) and Danielle Eichhorn (Greg); one great-granddaughter: Sadie Eichhorn; a sister, Shirley Sonnier and many nieces and nephews.
Donald requested that no memorial service be held, and the family is honoring his request. He never was one to be the center of attention but instead enjoyed helping others in unexpected ways like clearing their driveways when it snowed or making sure that the crabs he caught or the vegetables he raised were shared with neighbors and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019