Donald Parker Banks
Fruitland - Donald Parker Banks, 92, of Fruitland passed away Sunday, December 29 2019. Born January 21, 1927 in Siloam he was the son of the late Parker and Ruby Banks.
Don worked as a telephone lineman for 33 years. He was a WWII United States Army Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 64, and was a life-time member of the Elks where he enjoyed playing golf. An outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Banks; a daughter, Donna Torrey and her husband Bob; four grandchildren, Erin (Paul) Ranney, Megan (Juan) Alvarado, Ashley (Jacob) Schmitt, and Zachary Torrey; and five great-grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Michael, Timothy, Aiden, and Lucy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Banks.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019