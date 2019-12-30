Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Parker Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Parker Banks Obituary
Donald Parker Banks

Fruitland - Donald Parker Banks, 92, of Fruitland passed away Sunday, December 29 2019. Born January 21, 1927 in Siloam he was the son of the late Parker and Ruby Banks.

Don worked as a telephone lineman for 33 years. He was a WWII United States Army Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 64, and was a life-time member of the Elks where he enjoyed playing golf. An outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Banks; a daughter, Donna Torrey and her husband Bob; four grandchildren, Erin (Paul) Ranney, Megan (Juan) Alvarado, Ashley (Jacob) Schmitt, and Zachary Torrey; and five great-grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Michael, Timothy, Aiden, and Lucy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Banks.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -