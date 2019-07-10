Donald Preston Bowden



Salisbury - Donald Preston Bowden, 78, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Salisbury, MD. He was born October 14, 1940 to the late Donald P. and Marjorie Insley Bowden. Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Baily, and brother, George Frederick Bowden of Salisbury, MD. Donald was a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather.



He leaves behind his loving wife, Bobbie J. Bowden of 33 years; daughter, Kimberly Wanex and husband, Glenn, of Federalsburg, MD; daughter Gayle Trivits and husband Don of Lynchburg, VA; stepdaughters, Stephanie Klaverweiden and husband, Fred of Pittsville, MD, and Angela Orndorff and husband Rich of Strasburg, VA. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Kristen Wickham, Christopher Wickman USAF, Katie Wickman, Paul Trivits, John Trivits, Emma Trivits, Sophie Trivits, Trevor Klaverweiden, Casey Klaverweiden USMC, Cameron Meadows, Ian Meadows, Madison Herman; great grandson, Caleb P. Wickham; sisters, Mary Pinto of Salisbury, Betty Hall and husband Bruce of Americus, GA; and sister-in-law, Peggy Bowden of Salisbury; special nieces Susan Keen and husband Richard, Donna Herrick and husband David; special nephews, Eddie Pinto and Freddy Bowden; special aunt, Annette Rudd; and special cousin, Billy Rudd.



Donald retired as the Equipment Supervisor for the State Highway Administration at the age of 69, after 41 years of service. He loved his church, Allen Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a member for 65 years. He served as a Sunday school teacher, nursery, usher, and deacon.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior. Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, or Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019