Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Preston Bowden


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Preston Bowden Obituary
Donald Preston Bowden

Salisbury - Donald Preston Bowden, 78, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Salisbury, MD. He was born October 14, 1940 to the late Donald P. and Marjorie Insley Bowden. Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Baily, and brother, George Frederick Bowden of Salisbury, MD. Donald was a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Bobbie J. Bowden of 33 years; daughter, Kimberly Wanex and husband, Glenn, of Federalsburg, MD; daughter Gayle Trivits and husband Don of Lynchburg, VA; stepdaughters, Stephanie Klaverweiden and husband, Fred of Pittsville, MD, and Angela Orndorff and husband Rich of Strasburg, VA. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Kristen Wickham, Christopher Wickman USAF, Katie Wickman, Paul Trivits, John Trivits, Emma Trivits, Sophie Trivits, Trevor Klaverweiden, Casey Klaverweiden USMC, Cameron Meadows, Ian Meadows, Madison Herman; great grandson, Caleb P. Wickham; sisters, Mary Pinto of Salisbury, Betty Hall and husband Bruce of Americus, GA; and sister-in-law, Peggy Bowden of Salisbury; special nieces Susan Keen and husband Richard, Donna Herrick and husband David; special nephews, Eddie Pinto and Freddy Bowden; special aunt, Annette Rudd; and special cousin, Billy Rudd.

Donald retired as the Equipment Supervisor for the State Highway Administration at the age of 69, after 41 years of service. He loved his church, Allen Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a member for 65 years. He served as a Sunday school teacher, nursery, usher, and deacon.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior. Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, or Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now