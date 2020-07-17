1/1
The Reverend Dr. Donald R. Broad
The Reverend Dr. Donald R. Broad

Melfa - The Reverend Doctor Donald Ray Broad died peacefully in his home in Bobtown, VA, early Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020. Don was predeceased by his first wife, Carlisle (Collie) Cashion Broad; his second wife, Gloria SantaCroce; two grandsons, Nathaniel Donald Chuquin and Juan Camilo Chuquin; his parents, Frederick Lee Broad and Ethel Carter Broad; and son-in-law, Jose Chuquin.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Chuquin-Naylor and her husband Rhudy; granddaughter, Julia Carrilea Chuquin; and three grandsons, Nicolas Ruben Chuquin and his wife Crystal, Daniel Donaldo Chuquin, and Jose David Chuquin and his wife Kacey.

Don was a pillar of the Presbyterian Church on both Long Island, New York, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He was also active with Hospice, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and served as the Parliamentarian for the Accomack County Board of Supervisors for many years. When asked what he was most proud of, his quick reply was always "his daughter and grandchildren".

A private graveside service was held at the Onancock Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Onancock, VA 23417, or to the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ESCADV) P.O. Box 3, Onancock, VA 23417.

To share memory tributes with the family, and view Don's complete obituary, please visit www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
