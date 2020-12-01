Donald Robert HarterSalisbury - Donald Robert Harter (88) of Salisbury, MD, departed this life of natural causes on November 25, 2020, at his residence at Wicomico Nursing Home.Don was born April 3,1932, in Buffalo, NY, to Daniel and Margaret (Hesse) Harter. In his early years he attended P.S. 39, and he later rode two trolleys daily to Buffalo Technical High School. He received a three year diploma from Albright Art School and graduated from Buffalo State University College with a B.S. in Art Education. Studying summers, he received his M.A. of Fine Arts Education from Columbia University.In 1954, he started his career teaching at Clarence Central H.S. before serving in the Army for two years. He returned to Western NY and taught at Frontier Central H.S. where he later met his wife, Barbara, teaching an evening art class. In 1964 he joined Niagara County Community College as a full Professor where he established the Art Department. He served as Chair of the Art Department from 1969-1980. He retired in 1988. When Don & Barb settled in Salisbury, MD, to be near their two daughters and their families, Don came out of retirement and taught part-time at Salisbury University.Don and his brother spent their early years learning to draw from their mother at the kitchen table. Both became accomplished artists and teachers. Don received numerous awards for his abstract impressionist paintings. He has paintings on permanent display at the Burchfield Penny Art Center, and the Castellani Art Museum, and he has exhibited throughout Western NY and Salisbury. Even as his health declined, his face would still light up seeing a drawing or a painting.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Mandel) Harter; his daughter, Suzanne Taylor and her husband, William; grandchildren, Benjamin Taylor (Linnea), Hayley Taylor, Gregory Taylor (Marissa), and Rachel Taylor; and his grandchildren from his daughter, Sarah Hanna, who predeceased him; Sydney Hanna, Zachary Hanna, and Bailey Hanna. "Grandpa Harter" will also be missed by his seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his daughter and his parents, Don was also predeceased by his older brother, Daniel "Buddy" Harter in February.His family would like to thank all the wonderful, hard-working staff at Wicomico Nursing Home who cared for our much loved husband, father, and grandfather.A private family memorial will be held at a later date.