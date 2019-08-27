Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Camillus Catholic Church
1600 St. Camillus Dr.
Silver Spring, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Camillus Catholic Church
1600 St. Camillus Dr.
Silver Spring, DC
Donald S. Kersey Sr.


1935 - 2019
Donald S. Kersey Sr. Obituary
Donald S. Kersey Sr.

Berlin, MD - Donald S. Kersey Sr., age 83, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22nd, 2019, at his home in Berlin, MD. Born in Washington, DC on Dec. 14, 1935. Son of Ralph and Edna Kersey. Preceded by his father, mother, wife Betty Meletakos Kersey, four brothers and three sisters.

He survived by his son, Donald S. Kersey Jr. (Margarita); daughter Alicia (Tim) and by his brother Jack Kersey; his three grandchildren, Anik, Wesley, Abigail, and as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him.

Don will always be remembered as a man of strong faith who provided for his family. He always put people's needs before his own.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Camillus Catholic Church in Silver Spring MD. 10-11 am visitation at the church; 11 am mass. 12:45 pm burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring. Mercy lunch at Leisure World Clubhouse Grille, Silver Spring 1:30 pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 27, 2019
