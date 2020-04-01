Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Donald Stegman
Ocean Pines - Donald D. Stegman, age 91, passed away suddenly due to complications from surgery on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was the son of the late Dr. Frederick D. Stegman and Helen (Moore) Stegman and the devoted husband of the late Wilma A. (Himes) Stegman.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia Miraglia and husband Mark and Captain USCG retired, Marc D. Stegman and wife Dr. Adriana Stegman. Donald is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Jordan Miraglia Desai and her husband Dr. Devang Desai, and Dylan D. and Sofia M. Stegman and his great granddaughter, Lyla N. Desai. In addition to his parents and his wife, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Frederick Stegman and his sister, Helen Herbert and his granddaughter, Nicole Miraglia.

Donald graduated from The Boys' Latin School in Baltimore, MD Class of 1947 and The University of Maryland. Following his college graduation he was drafted into the United States Army. After his military discharge, he enrolled in dental school carrying on the family business of dentistry. In 1959 he obtained his D.D.S. from The University of Maryland Dental School. After graduation he joined the United States Army Dental Corps. He served his country over 30 years and retired as a Colonel. After he retired, Donald and Wilma moved to Ocean Pines their home for the last 35 years. He returned to practice dentistry after his retirement with Dr. John Hawkins, D.D.S. in Federalsburg, Maryland. Wilma and Donald were lovingly cared for by Freida Truitt, Ina Jarmon and Diane Foreman, our extended family.

A funeral service will be held at a later date in the Fort Myer Old Post Chapel at the Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be made via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
