Donald Stewart Parsons
SALISBURY - Donald Stewart Parsons, 83, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Accomac, VA, he was the son of the late Asher Greensboro Parsons and Ruth Saunders Parsons.
Don was a 1954 graduate of Pocomoke High School and attended Calvary Baptist Tabernacle. Following his service in the US Army, Don served in the US Army Security Agency from 1955-1958. He worked in the construction field, including draftsman and estimator, for major landmarks in our local area. He enjoyed going to the YMCA, playing handball and racquetball, and golf.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elsie Sturgis Parsons; a precious daughter, Donna P. Nock (Gary) of Salisbury; awesome grandchildren, Kevin M. Nock and Morgan R. Nock of Salisbury; a sister, Rose Bean of Salisbury; nephews, Mark Parsons and David Hall, both of Salisbury, and Clay Hall of VA; two sister in laws, Rosalie Brittingham of Tucson, AZ and Beverly Bowen of Salisbury.
In addition to his parents, Don was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert "Bob" E. Parsons; sisters, Alice Johns and Dorothy Parks, and a brother, Ralph Parsons.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD. Officiating will be Pastor Lou Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Parsonsburg Fire Company and or Calvary Baptist Tabernacle.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020