Donald Truitt
Seaford - Donald Lee Truitt
Donald Lee Truitt, 83, passed away peacefully in Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE on June 12,2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 9, 1937 in Pittsville, MD, the only son of Lacey and Ruth Truitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters Betty Truitt Dennis of Center Moriches, NY and Joyce Truitt Scott Hall of Berlin, MD.
Don was a quiet, gentle man with a great sense of humor and an easy, outgoing personality who loved the outdoors, working in his yard, and building anything from model boats to lighthouses. He always made time to help out neighbors and friends. He was very active and loved rollerblading, roller skating, ice skating, riding his bicycle and dancing. He loved model trains. He was a member of the American Legion Nanticoke-Seaford Post #6 and a veteran of The United States Air Force.
Don is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Lois Morgan Truitt of Cool Branch in Seaford. The couple moved to Delaware to be near family in 2013 from DeFuniak Springs, FL where they resided for 26 years. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in MD as a graphic designer. In Florida he worked at Northwest Florida State Community College in Niceville, and following his retirement, worked for the Board of Education assisting handicapped children ride the bus to school. Don was also very civically active within their community.
Besides his wife Lois he is survived by three nephews, Michael A. Dennis and his wife Joyce of Dagsboro; Wm. Sam Scott and his wife Patty of Seaford; and David Dean Dennis of Salisbury, MD; one niece, Sandra Davis and her husband Lyn of Powellville, MD; two cousins, Becky Willoughby and her husband Roger of Preston, MD and Ricky Gordy of Salisbury; and several great nieces and great nephews.
No services are scheduled. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Mr. Truitt to the Humane Society of Wicomico County at 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Jun. 16, 2020.