Donald Wayne Clark
Donald Wayne Clark, 74, son of the late William Harrison Clark and Sarah Catherine Tusing Clark passed peacefully from this Earth on July 23, 2020.
Don was the much-loved and devoted husband of Sandra Lohrfink Clark for more than 51 years.
He was the beloved father of Todd Victor Clark (Maggie) and Justin Matthew Clark (Corrie) and the very proud grandfather of Tanner, Wyatt, Margot and William Clark.
Don was born in Takoma Park Maryland. He graduated from the University of Maryland College Park, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
Don retired from Safeway to enjoy his love of running, including marathons, square dancing, vegetable gardening and spending time traveling with his wife and the Salisbury Cruise Club. He also was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins.
He volunteered in the kitchen at Joseph House along with other members of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, where he enjoyed the 8 a.m. service when he was able to attend.
He also volunteered with the Red Cross, going to New Orleans to help after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
Quick witted, calm and kind were words used to describe him. I have never met a better man and will miss him greatly.
He also is survived by a brother, Douglas Clark (Flor) and their children, as well as several cousins. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Louis W. Lohrfink (Nancy), and a sister-in-law, Melissa Tyler (Dave).
The Lower Shore Parkinson's Group of Salisbury was a great source of support and friendship. We thank the members of the group, as well as all of our friends and neighbors who kept us in their prayers.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. Services will be officiated by The Rev. Dr. Barbara Anne Fisher and The Rev. George Murray, Jr., Deacon.
A memorial gathering will be held next summer.
"Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." -Jack Thorne
To send condolences, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
.