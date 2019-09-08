|
Donna Kaye Lord
Salisbury - Donna Kaye Lord, 76, of Salisbury, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Born on March 31, 1943 in East New Market, MD, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen Wheatley.
Donna graduated North Dorchester High School, class of 1961. Following graduation, Donna attended McQueen Gibbs School of Nursing, where she received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed having lunch with her friends, yearly vacations to Hatteras with her girlfriends and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Donna was member of Rockawalkin United Methodist Church.
Donna is survived by her husband of 56 years Philip Lord of Salisbury, two daughters, Susan McGinty and her husband Brian of Salisbury and Diane Kaeufer and her husband Steve of Ocean Pines, a son, Stephen Lord and his wife Angela of Chestertown, four granddaughters, Payton Lord, Cameron Lord, Delaney Lord all of Chestertown and Kiley Kaeufer of Ocean Pines; two grandsons, Colin McGinty of Salisbury and Kirby Kaeufer of Ocean Pines; a sister, Marjorie Lowe and her husband Brinsfield of Rhodesdale; as well as several nieces, nephews and special friends.
A celebration of Donna's Life will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 6 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Donna's honor to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019