|
|
Donna Lynn Godfrey-Rathel
Salisbury - Donna Lynn Godfrey-Rathel, 63, of Salisbury, MD, passed on September 15, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1956 in Salisbury, MD to her parents, Dorothy Godfrey Hudson and the late William F. "Bill" Godfrey.
Donna is a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and Salisbury University with her bachelors in Early Education. She worked at Head Start in Berlin and opened a day care center in Snow Hill for a number of years before working at the day care center at PRMC. She later worked for over 20 years for the State of Maryland as a licensing specialist for day care centers within the state. In her free time, she enjoyed arts and especially travel with her husband. They were particularly fond of cruises. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1208, in which she earned many degrees including the degree of past regent. She was also a member of the Redman Lodge in Fruitland and American Legion.
In addition to her mother, Donna is survived by her step-father, Samuel James Hudson Jr.; step-son, Carson and Brandy Rathel and their son, Colby; cousins, Eddie and Elaine Fitzgerald of Austin, TX, Sharon and Jim Gordon of Hendersonville, NC; brother-in-law, Rick (Dreama) Rathel; sister-in-law, Cindy (Dennis) Hurley; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her faithful and loving friends and caregivers, Evelyn Silwick and Crista Mumford.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2014, Charles Eugene Rathel; maternal grandparents, Clifton and Hazel Bozman Furbush; her paternal grandparents, Fred and Anna (Hitch) Godfrey; aunts and uncle, Russell Furbush, Peggy and Howard Bloom, Betty and Paul Hastings, Paul and Naomi Fitzgerald; cousin, Linda Blevins Christensen; and her beloved dogs, Betsy and Bosco.
A Memorial Service will be held for Donna on Saturday, September 21 at 11AM at Holloway Funeral Home with visitation one-hour prior from 10-11AM. A special tribute by the Women of the Moose will be held during the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made if desired to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, .
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019